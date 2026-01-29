Coal remains central to India's energy mix, fuels over 74% of power generation: Survey

NEW DELHI: Coal continues to play a central role in India's energy landscape, contributing 55% to the national energy mix and fuelling over 74% of total power generation, according to the Economic Survey.

This dominance persists despite the country's growing push for renewable and other clean energy sources. India holds the fifth-largest coal reserves in the world and ranks as the second-largest consumer globally.

The survey noted that India's coal industry reached historic levels in FY25, producing 1,047.52 million tonnes (MT) of coal—a 4.98% increase over the previous year's 997.83 MT. This is the highest coal production ever achieved in the country, underscoring the sector's growth and its significance in meeting India's energy needs.

Total coal supply also rose by 5.38% to 1,025.33 MT in FY25. Strong domestic output contributed to a decline in imports, which fell 7.9% from 264.53 MT in FY24 to 243.62 MT in FY25. The ratio of domestic production to consumption has steadily improved over the past decade, as production growth has consistently outpaced consumption growth, highlighting India's increasing self-reliance in coal.