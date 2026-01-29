Easy money resulted in very expensive stock market: Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran

India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday that years of ultra-loose monetary policy have resulted in a very expensive stock market.

“The problem is this era of easy money, which was there from 2008 onwards and also resulted in high inflation in 2022 and 2023, has resulted in a very expensive stock market almost reaching the highs before the tech bubble burst in March 2000,” the CEA said while speaking at the Economic Survey 2026 press briefing.

He added that concentration of risk is even more now than what we saw earlier in terms of a few companies having a very high market cap and financing of the global financial capital coming from non-banking sources rather than from banking sources which are better regulated.