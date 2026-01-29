Economic Survey 2026: India bets on investment-led, sustained expansion

Public investment remains the central pillar of the government’s growth strategy. The survey highlighted sustained increases in capital expenditure on infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, power and urban development, as a key driver of economic activity and job creation. This push is expected to crowd in private investment by improving logistics efficiency, reducing transaction costs and strengthening overall productivity.

On the demand side, the survey pointed to resilient private consumption, supported by rising incomes, improving rural conditions and expanding formal employment. Urban consumption continues to benefit from growth in services and manufacturing, while rural demand is showing signs of recovery as agricultural output stabilises and government support schemes remain in place.

The manufacturing sector is expected to play a larger role in driving growth over the medium term, aided by production-linked incentive schemes, ease-of-doing-business reforms and efforts to integrate India more deeply into global value chains. The survey underscored the importance of export diversification, both in terms of products and markets, to reduce vulnerability to external shocks and strengthen India’s position in global trade.

Services remain a strong growth engine, with sectors such as information technology, financial services, tourism and professional services continuing to expand. The survey emphasised that services exports are emerging as a crucial source of foreign exchange and employment, complementing the government’s push to boost manufacturing exports.

The survey also drew attention to labour market trends, noting improvements in formalisation and workforce participation. It stressed the need for continued skilling, reskilling and upskilling to ensure that the workforce can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy, particularly in areas such as digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and green energy.

On the external front, the survey said India’s foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable, providing a buffer against global volatility. The current account deficit is assessed as manageable, supported by strong services exports and steady remittance inflows, even as merchandise trade faces headwinds from weak global demand.