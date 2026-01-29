Economic Survey flags global finance gaps as hurdle to India’s net zero transition

NEW DELHI: India’s Economic Survey 2025–26 has flagged inadequate global funding flows and structural issues in international finance as major challenges to the country’s transition towards a net zero future, even as India has achieved its renewable energy targets ahead of schedule.

The Survey notes that global turmoil has complicated the energy transition, which has moved beyond a purely technological shift to one involving difficult trade-offs between ambition and operational reality.

Constraints related to global funding, skilled labour, infrastructure and supply chains for critical materials have slowed decarbonisation and climate adaptation efforts.

It expresses concern that insufficient international funding to developing countries has made it harder to balance industrial competitiveness with environmental conservation.

The government pointed out that India continues to rely largely on domestic resources for its climate transition, as international financing and regulatory frameworks remain binding constraints.

“While global capital is abundant, it does not flow at scale to developing countries due to structural features of the international financial system and risk perceptions, resulting in a high cost of capital,” the Economic Survey Report 2025–26 states.

Despite the urgent need for climate adaptation, international and private capital flows remain limited and are skewed towards mitigation.