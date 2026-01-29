Economic Survey red-flags viability of cash transfer schemes, total outgo seen at Rs 1.7 trillion this fiscal

MUMBAI: Direct cash transfers to voters, especially to women ahead of the elections, which has been increasingly adopted by all political parties in recent years, have long-term viability risks, warns the economic survey.

Almost all states have one form or another of cash transfers now, especially in the run-up to polls when politicians of all hues compete to offer higher cash pay-outs to voters. Though Prime Minister Modi was initially against such freebies, right before the recent Bihar election, the NDA government of which the BJP was a partner offered Rs 10,000 to each household and came back to power with a better margin.

“Unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) in several states pose serious fiscal risks, raising difficult fiscal and economic questions,” the survey said Thursday.

While the survey acknowledges the benefits of these schemes such as immediate income support, it warns that their expanding scale, continued use and design risks undermine state finances and displace growth-enhancing public spending.

The survey notes that the aggregate spending on UCT programmes, particularly for women, is estimated at Rs 1.7 trillion for FY26. The number of states implementing them increased more than five-fold between FY23 and FY26, with around half of these states estimated to be in revenue deficit, the survey said quoting data from PRS Legislative, a New-Delhi based think-tank.