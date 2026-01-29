Economic Survey says 8.7 lakh jobs created in Q2 FY26

CHENNAI: The Economic Survey 2026 report said the employment sector created 8.7 lakh jobs in Q2, taking total employed people in India to 56.2 crore.

The report also said the unemployment rate in India remained at nearly 5%, and the labour force participation rate around 55%, rising to 56.1% in December 2025.

The report further said that rural employment is still dominated by agricultural workers (57.7%) and self-employment (62.8%), while in urban areas, employment is dominated by services sector (62%), with regular wage or salaried jobs making up the largest share (49.8%).

In Q2 FY26, agriculture and self-employment accounted for 42.4% and 55.8% of total employment, respectively, while casual labour constituted 18.9%.

The report said, “India's workforce of over 56 crore holds tremendous potential for its economic growth. Labour market indicators point to a steady job market, with improving labour force participation, declining unemployment, and robust job creation in both the organised and unorganised sectors.”

The survey pointed out that female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) has risen from 23.3% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24 as the unemployment rate among women dropped from 5.6% to 3.2% during this period.

As the World Bank report states that transportation is a barrier for women to commute work, the Economic Survey report states there is a need to focus on framing policies on extending safety infrastructure and providing affordable intermediate transport to cover women’s travel chain from doorstep to destination.

It cited policy interventions like Kochi’s Women Police Control Room vans and Hyderbad’s SHE Team could help women to commute to jobs during off-peak hours.