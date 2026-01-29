Economic Survey seeks safety net via regulations for 120 lakh gig workers

CHENNAI: E-commerce platforms employ over 37 lakh gig workers followed by the logistics sector (15 lakh) and BFSI and manufacturing sectors (10 lakh each) as the gig manpower rose to 120 lakh in FY25, showed the Economic Survey report, which was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday.

The gig manpower rose by 55% from 77 lakh in FY21, driven by increase in smartphone penetration to over 80 crore users and 15 billion UPI transactions per month. The gig workers represent 2% of the total workforce and are likely to constitute 6.7% of the workforce by 2029-30 outpacing overall employment in India, contributing Rs 2.35 lakh crore to the GDP.

The report also said that about 40% of gig workers earn below Rs 15,000 per month. It noted that though the gig economy is booming, income volatility persists, leading to challenges in accessing credit.

“Financial inclusion also lags behind for gig workers. They have ‘thin-file’ credit access, which remains a concern. Platform algorithms control work allocation, performance monitoring, wages, and supply-demand matching, raising concerns about algorithmic biases and burnout. Limited skilling and fears of job losses due to technological advances such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) add to worker vulnerability,” it said.