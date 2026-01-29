Household equity wealth soars by Rs 53 trillion in five years, share of mutual funds jumps seven-fold to 15.2%

MUMBAI: Noting the quick shift of household savings away from banks to equities and mutual funds, the economic survey has said the share of household investments in mutual funds has jumped seven-fold, while that of fixed deposits has slipped to 35% from 58%. The household equity wealth has grown by about Rs 53 trillion between April 2020 and September 2025, it added.

"The share of equity and mutual funds in annual household financial savings has increased from around 2% in FY12 to over 15.2% in FY25. This shift has coincided with a steady rise in SIP contributions, with average monthly SIP flows increasing seven times from under Rs 4,000 crore in FY17 to over Rs 28,000 crore in FY26 (April-November)," the survey said Thursday.

“The share of individual investors increased from around 11 percent in FY14 to 14.3% in FY19, and further to 18.8% by September 2025. In absolute terms, individual equity holdings expanded to around Rs 84 trillion by September 2025, from just Rs 8 trillion in FY14,” the survey said.