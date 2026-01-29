India’s electronics exports surge to $22.2 Billion, set to become second-largest export item; says Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: India’s electronics exports have reached $22.2 billion in the first half of FY 2025-26, positioning the sector on track to become the country’s second-largest export category, according to the Economic Survey released on Friday.

The survey highlighted that India’s electronics sector has undergone a structural transformation in recent years, rising from the seventh-largest export category in FY22 to the third-largest and fastest-growing by FY25.

“This momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with electronics exports reaching $22.2 billion, positioning the sector on track to become the second-largest export item,” the survey said.

The major driver of this growth is the expansion of the mobile manufacturing segment, which saw a nearly 30-fold increase in production value, rising from ₹18,000 crore in FY15 to ₹5.45 lakh crore in FY25. This growth has transformed India from a net importer to the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Today, the country hosts over 300 mobile manufacturing units, a significant leap from just two units in 2014.

However, the survey also recognized the challenges in building a competitive electronics manufacturing ecosystem, including the need for large capital investments, economies of scale, long gestation periods, access to cutting-edge technologies, and a highly skilled workforce. In response, the government has introduced several strategic initiatives.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, launched in April 2020, has generated cumulative production of approximately ₹9.34 lakh crore, exports worth ₹5.12 lakh crore, and investments of ₹13,759 crore as of September 2025. PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, launched in May 2023, has achieved cumulative production of ₹14,462.7 crore and investments of ₹892.47 crore.