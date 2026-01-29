India’s private investment cycle gains steam as growth frontier reaches 7%: Economic Survey

India’s economic growth is increasingly being anchored by a long-awaited revival in private investment, with the Economic Survey 2025–26 pointing to a sharp rise in corporate activity and a strengthening domestic investment cycle.

Private corporate investment announcements surged to Rs 14.6 lakh crore in the first half of FY26, more than double the Rs 7.9 lakh crore recorded in the same period last year. The figure also comfortably surpasses the previous decadal peak of Rs 11.4 lakh crore seen in H1 FY24, underscoring renewed business confidence.

The Survey attributes this momentum to multiple converging factors, including strong corporate and banking sector balance sheets, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratios at multi-decade lows of 2.2%. It also flags high manufacturing capacity utilisation, which stood at 74.8% in Q2 FY26. Historically, utilisation levels above 75% have tended to trigger fresh capacity expansion by the private sector.

Another key driver has been the “crowding-in” effect of public spending. Sustained public capital expenditure—up 28% year-on-year during April–November 2025—has helped attract private investment, particularly into infrastructure and allied sectors, the Survey notes.

The report further emphasises that recent structural reforms have created a more conducive investment climate. These include the rollout of GST 2.0, notification of the new labour codes, and the opening up of strategic sectors such as nuclear power and insurance—now permitting up to 100% foreign direct investment—to private players.

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment has emerged as a key contributor to industrial credit growth, with lending to micro and small enterprises expanding by 20.9% as of August 2025.