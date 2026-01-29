ONGC to call bids for stake sale in its petchem unit OPal shortly

PANAJI: The oil and gas giant ONGC will shortly issue expressions of interest soon seeking interested parties to pick up its stake in its fully-owned subsidiary ONGC Petro additions (OPaL).

While ONGC owns 95.5% in the country’s the largest E&P company in the country, OPaL is also ONGC’s largest greenfield investment, rest of the stakes are with Gail India (4.19%) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (0.12%).

“OPaL has become our subsidiary, and we have been mandated to dilute our stake in it by 2030 and bring it back to a JV structure through a global tender, including a domestic partner. We hope to come out with an expression of interest calling interested parties shortly, though we have time till 2030, which is the asset monetisation deadline set by the government,” Arunangshu Sarkar, director—strategy & corporate affairs, ONGC, told a select group of reporters at the ongoing India Energy Week here Thursday.

When asked if the company failed to find a partner, could the stake dilution be done through taking the company, is into petrochemicals, public, Sarkar said it could done that way as well but did not elaborate.

He also ruled out any immediate expansion of Opal with has a capacity of 1.9 million tonne now at its Dahej facility.

On the impact of the Qatari ban on exports of ethane from 2028, which it uses as main feedstock, he said to secure regular supply, the company has decided to make our own arrangements for ethane sourcing including owning very large ethane carriers for which we have entered into a joint venture with Samsung on Tuesday for making two ships.