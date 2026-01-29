Rapid push to become AI data centre hub raises power, water concerns: Economic Survey

India is aiming to position itself as a global hub for data centres, including facilities designed to support artificial intelligence (AI), but the Economic Survey 2025–26 has warned that rapid and unchecked expansion could place heavy pressure on electricity grids and water resources.

“AI data centres are double-edged swords,” the survey said, pointing out that they consume very large amounts of electricity and water. According to the report, a single AI data centre can consume up to 20 lakh litres of water per day, while such facilities together consume around 56,000 crore litres of water globally each year.

As of the second quarter of 2025, India’s data centre capacity stood at about 1.4 gigawatts and is projected to rise to around 8 gigawatts by 2030.

AI data centres are specialised, high-performance facilities built to handle the intensive computing needs of AI, machine learning and deep-learning systems.

The survey highlighted that India already faces binding constraints in power availability, financing and, in particular, water resources. It warned that scaling up AI computing capacity without adequate planning could add extraordinary stress to already strained groundwater and freshwater reserves.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of large data centres on power grids. The Survey referred to an incident in July 2024 in Northern Virginia in the United States, where the sudden loss of 1,500 megawatts of data centre load caused major voltage and frequency disturbances in the power system, narrowly avoiding a widespread blackout.