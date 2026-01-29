Rupee hits all-time low of 92 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee hit an all-time low of 92.00 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by steady dollar demand and a cautious global mood.

Forex traders said the rupee fell after the dollar index rose from its 4-1/2-year lows, following the Fed's announcement that it kept rates unchanged at the conclusion of its first policy decision of 2026.

Moreover, rising geopolitical uncertainty has increased risk aversion, keeping emerging market currencies under pressure.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.95 and lost ground to trade at 92 against the greenback, down 1 paisa from its previous close amid increased month-end dollar demand.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 31 paise down, revisiting its lowest-ever closing level of 91.99 against the greenback.

On January 23, the rupee hit an all-time intraday low of 92 against the US dollar.

"This steady capital drain has kept dollar demand elevated," CR Forex Advisors MD – Amit Pabari said.

"Oil prices have risen more than 4 per cent this week, extending gains for a third consecutive session to levels last seen in late September. The rise followed US warnings of potential military action if Iran fails to reach a nuclear agreement, heightening concerns over supply disruptions," Pabari said.

As a net oil importer, India remains particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in crude prices, Pabari added.