Strategic metals key to global energy transition: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: Metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements are becoming critical for the global shift to a low-carbon economy, according to the Economic Survey released on Friday.

The survey noted that these metals play a major role in energy security, industrial competitiveness, and geopolitical influence. Copper, in particular, is facing price volatility due to mine outages in countries such as Indonesia, Congo, and Chile, rising global demand from the power and data sectors, and trade restrictions by exporting nations.

The survey also warned that the world may face a shortage of copper at the current rate of rising power demand, partly driven by the rapid growth of AI data centres.

In response, advanced economies are promoting standards-based critical mineral markets, focusing on sustainability, traceability, and governance. Initiatives such as the G7 Roadmap to Promote Standards-Based Markets for Critical Minerals aim to enhance transparency, reduce concentration risks, and encourage responsible sourcing.

The survey emphasized that resource-rich regions in Africa, Latin America, and Asia should be treated as co-producers of value rather than merely sources of raw materials. This requires international cooperation on technology transfer, skill development, institutional support, and investment in mining, processing, and recycling.

The survey mentioned that India’s approach seeks to balance strategic autonomy with global integration. The country has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) to strengthen domestic capabilities, secure mineral supply chains, and promote value addition, while also engaging in international partnerships such as the Minerals Security Partnership and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.