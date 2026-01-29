US Fed pause brings calm: Indian markets seen opening cautious with mild upside bias

ndian equity markets are likely to respond with a cautious but mildly positive bias to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, as the outcome removes a major near-term global uncertainty without offering a strong trigger for an aggressive risk-on rally. The policy stance was widely anticipated, and therefore much of its impact has already been priced into global asset markets. For Indian investors, the significance lies less in the headline decision and more in the stability it brings to global financial conditions.

Market participants expect the markets to open flat to slightly higher.

In the immediate term, domestic indices such as the Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a flat to slightly higher note, reflecting steady global cues rather than any surge in optimism. The absence of a rate hike eases fears of further tightening in global liquidity, which in turn supports risk assets. At the same time, the lack of a clear signal on the timing of future rate cuts limits the scope for a strong upside. As a result, market participants are likely to remain selective, focusing on stock-specific and sector-specific opportunities instead of broad-based buying, they say.