With $746 b in external debt, country ranks 20th in global debt pile

MUMBAI: With an external debt stock of $746 billion as of September 2025, up from $736.3 billion as of March 2025, the country ranks the 20th globally and 10th among the G20 nations, but accounts for only 0.69% of the global external debt of $104.4 trillion, says the economic survey.

On the other hand the worlds’ external debt continued to rise and stood at $104.4 trillion as of December 2024, up 1.4% from a year earlier, amid tight global financial conditions and elevated policy rates. Advanced economies accounted for as much as 88.1% or $92 trillion of the total, while emerging economies recorded a faster expansion, with external debt rising to $12.4 trillion.

Significantly, the little European nation Luxembourg, which has one of the highest per capita incomea, has an external debt to GDP ratio of 4012.6, being the most outlier among advanced economies.

However, the survey was quick to add that “despite this expansion, the country remains modestly leveraged, with an external debt-to-GDP ratio of 18.4%, well below that of many large economies. Accordingly, the country accounts for only 0.69% of global external debt, underscoring its relatively small contribution to global indebtedness.”

The country’s external debt-to-GDP ratio has remained broadly stable, averaging around 20.2% over the last decade (March 2016 to March 2025). Another key factor is that external debt constitutes less than 5% of the government’s total debt, which mitigates the external sector risks.