Food to carry less weight in inflation basket

Food items, often blamed for sharp volatility in inflation, will carry significantly less weight in determining consumer price index (CPI) levels under the new series to be launched in February 2026. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has revealed that the weight of food and beverages in the inflation basket has been reduced to 36.75% from 54.18% in the current series.

In the new basket, food will have a weight of 34.77%, while beverages will account for 1.77%. At present, food makes up 44.6% of the combined CPI, which tracks retail inflation.

The revised CPI basket is based on the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023–24. According to the survey, the share of food expenditure has declined from 52.90% in 2011–12 to 47% in rural areas, and from 46.62% to 40% in urban areas.

Other components of the basket have also been reweighted to reflect changing consumption patterns. Transportation and communication will now have a higher representation of 12.4%, up from 7.6% earlier. The weight of health has been reduced marginally from 6.83% to 6.1%, while clothing and footwear have been lowered from 7.36% to 6.38%.