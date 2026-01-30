Forex reserves jumps to all- time high of $709.4 bn on gold rally

MUMBAI: Despite the heavy selling of dollars to prop the bleeding rupee, which touched an all- time of 92.02 on Friday, the forex reserves surged by $8.053 billion to reach an all-time high of $709.413 billion for the week to January 23, primarily because of the surge in the valuation of the gold reserves of over 810 tonnes, the central bank said Friday.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $ 5.635 billion to $123.088 billion during the week, the RBI said.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had jumped by$ 14.167 billion to $ 701.36 billion boosted by the forex swap from $10 billion a week before.

Gold has been on fire since last year when it gained more than 81% and has rallied more than 40% in the first 29 days of 2026 crossing $5600\oz mark yesterday.

This is the highest level for the reserves which had touched $704.9 billion for the week ending September 26, 2024. Since then it had thrice crossed the $700 billion mark. The last week’s rally was the fourth largest on record and was also driven by surge in gold valuation.

During the early trade today, the rupee for the first time had breached the sensitive 92 mark to fall to an all time low of 92.02 but settled marginally higher at 91.97 from the previous close of 91.99.

The reserves had been falling as the rupee was under intense pressure since August when the US slapped 50% duty on Indian shipments and foreigners have been ripping of the equity market. They had taken out $19 billion in 2025 and had pulled out close to $4 billion in the first 30 days of 2026 leading to more pressure on the rupee that had lost 4.9% last year and more than 2.7% this year so far.