G.G. Tronics wins Rs 433 crore order for deployment of Kavach train collision avoidance system

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based G.G. Tronics India Private Limited (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, on Friday announced that it has secured a significant order from state-owned Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply and deployment of Kavach, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system, for Rs 433.34 crore. The deploying of Kavach should be executed within a year as per the order contract.
The scope of the order includes supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board Kavach locomotive equipment in accordance with RDSO specifications, along with annual maintenance contract (AMC) for 11 years. The AMC will be applicable from the fifth year onwards, priced at 3% per annum, as per contract terms. The supply scope also covers complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and integration with the locomotive Kavach system.
Amar Kaul, Global CEO and Managing Director, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, said: “This prestigious KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works is a strong validation of the trust reposed in CG and G.G. Tronics to deliver mission-critical safety solutions for Indian Railways. Railway safety is a national priority, and KAVACH is a transformational system that significantly enhances operational safety across the network. With our deep engineering capabilities, proven execution strength, and strong focus on indigenous innovation, we remain committed to supporting India’s railway modernisation journey and contributing meaningfully to safer, smarter mobility.”
GGT is currently in advanced stages of securing the final RDSO clearance for Kavach 4.0, having successfully completed all mandatory safety tests including protection from signal passing at danger, head-on collision, rear-end collision, and speed supervision. The final Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) is scheduled to commence in February 2026.