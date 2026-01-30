G.G. Tronics wins Rs 433 crore order for deployment of Kavach train collision avoidance system

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based G.G. Tronics India Private Limited (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, on Friday announced that it has secured a significant order from state-owned Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply and deployment of Kavach, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system, for Rs 433.34 crore. The deploying of Kavach should be executed within a year as per the order contract.

The scope of the order includes supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board Kavach locomotive equipment in accordance with RDSO specifications, along with annual maintenance contract (AMC) for 11 years. The AMC will be applicable from the fifth year onwards, priced at 3% per annum, as per contract terms. The supply scope also covers complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and integration with the locomotive Kavach system.