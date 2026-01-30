Gold, silver slide after record run as profit-taking sparks sharp correction

The dominant driver behind Friday’s decline was widespread profit booking. After weeks of relentless gains, traders and short-term investors chose to reduce exposure, especially as technical indicators signalled overbought conditions. The rebound in the US dollar added pressure, making dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for overseas buyers. At the same time, market chatter about a potentially more hawkish tilt in future US Federal Reserve leadership and policy direction lifted bond yields marginally, further weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Even so, the broader backdrop that fuelled the rally remains largely intact. Persistent geopolitical tensions, including conflicts and flashpoints in multiple regions, continue to support safe-haven demand. Central bank buying of gold has remained robust, reinforcing the metal’s role as a strategic reserve asset. For silver, strong industrial consumption from sectors such as solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and advanced manufacturing has added a powerful structural tailwind, tightening supply-demand balances.

January’s rally in precious metals has been remarkable in scale and speed. Gold has gained more than twenty percent during the month, marking its strongest January performance in several decades. Silver has risen even more sharply, delivering one of its most explosive short-term advances on record. This surge has been amplified by speculative inflows, exchange-traded fund activity, and concerns over currency debasement in several major economies.

Market participants now expect a period of heightened volatility. In the near term, prices could see further consolidation or modest correction as traders assess whether the rally has moved too far, too fast. However, many analysts argue that any meaningful dip is likely to attract fresh buying interest, given the strength of underlying fundamentals. The medium-term outlook remains constructive as long as global growth uncertainties persist, geopolitical risks stay elevated, and real interest rates remain relatively low.

"The broader structure remains firmly bullish, though the market is witnessing fast intraday swings, reflecting short-term overheating and tactical profit booking after the recent sharp rise. The rising channel remains intact, and pullbacks continue to attract buyers, suggesting that selling pressure is being absorbed efficiently. The Rs 1,57,000–Rs 1,59,000 zone continues to act as a strong dynamic support. A sustained hold above Rs 1,68,000 could revive upside momentum toward Rs 1,74,000–Rs 1,77,000, keeping the medium-term outlook constructive despite near-term volatility," says R Ponmudi of wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

"Silver remains in a strong rising channel, but the recent move has left prices overbought, resulting in quick rise–quick fall price action driven by aggressive profit booking. Importantly, prices are holding above key moving averages, suggesting that the ongoing pause is a healthy consolidation rather than trend exhaustion. Support is placed in the $106–$108 zone, and a sustained breakout above $118–$121 could trigger the next impulsive move toward $125–$140 over the intermediate term. Structural supply deficits and industrial demand continue to underpin the bullish bias," he added.

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor signals from the US Federal Reserve, movements in the dollar, and developments on the geopolitical front. Physical demand trends in major consuming nations, central bank purchase data, and ETF flows will also provide important clues about the sustainability of the rally.