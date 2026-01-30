Govt preparing to launch AI Mission 2.0 after $70 bn investment in computing infra

India is preparing to launch “AI Mission 2.0” following a massive $70 billion investment in computing infrastructure in the first phase, said minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday. The new phase will focus on democratising access to artificial intelligence across the country. Vaishnaw said the second edition of the mission is expected to roll out within the next five to six months, as the current phase nears completion.

“You should be hearing about more additions to the common computer stack, and as we conclude the first part of the AI Mission in another five to six months, we should be going for AI Mission 2.0,” Vaishnaw said at a press conference here.

The Centre will soon begin discussions with industry and other stakeholders. The next phase is expected to receive higher financial support, though no details were shared.

The Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 with a budget of ₹10,371.92 crore over five years. The mission aims to build computing infrastructure, improve skills, develop Indian AI models, refine datasets, and increase access to GPUs, which are essential for AI work.

Since its launch, the mission has expanded India’s computing capacity from an initial target of 10,000 GPUs to 38,000 GPUs, helping provide affordable access to AI resources. The programme is being implemented by IndiaAI, an independent division under the IT Ministry.

Vaishnaw said the investment in the execution phase currently stands at $70 billion and could double in the coming months.

The AI Impact Summit will be held in New Delhi from February 19 to 20, 2026. The event is expected to be attended by top technology leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam. Senior leaders from OpenAI and AI researcher Dario Amodei are also expected to attend.