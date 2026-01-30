India Inc Q3 revenue growth seen at 6-7%, but operating margin falls 100 bps

MUMBAI: Corporate revenue is expected to have grown 6-7% on-year in the December quarter, same as in the previous quarter, but their operating margins have likely fallen by 50-100 bps, dragged down by IT, steel, power and construction sectors.
According to a Crisil analysis of 600 top companies, four sectors—automobiles, cement, pharmaceuticals and aluminium—which account for more than 20% of the revenue of the companies analysed, are expected to have lifted the overall numbers, while IT, steel, power and construction dragged.
The automobile sector likely saw revenue rise 13%, driven by strong growth in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors. Passenger vehicles revenue likely rose 26%, driven by an expected 22% increase in domestic volume because of price rationalisation brought about by a reduction in GST along with deferred replacement demand from the second quarter, which propped volumes in the third quarter, the report said Friday.
Revenue of the cement sector likely climbed up 9%, riding on an expected increase of 8% in volume driven by post-monsoon recovery and demand pick-up after the festive season.
The pharmaceutical sector likely increased its revenue 9% on healthy exports and stable domestic demand.
For the aluminium sector, revenue is expected to have risen 8%, primarily because of a 12% price hike, even as demand was impacted by lower export volume following the levy of higher tariffs by the US.
On the other hand, four sectors—information technology services, steel, power and construction—which together account for more than a third of the revenue, are expected to have been drags on growth, the report said.
According to Pushan Sharma, a director with Crisil Intelligence, revenue of the IT services sector is expected to have grown just 3%, primarily because of manufacturing-related projects amid an air of caution stemming from lingering global uncertainties.
Revenue for the power sector is also seen up 3%, as renewable energy capacity additions lowered demand for coal-based electricity. For the steel sector, revenue growth was likely limited to 2% amid weak selling prices and slack domestic demand. That effect was exacerbated as the safeguard duty was not levied in November and December. The construction sector likely slipped 2% amid slowing central allocations to infrastructure.
Operating income of these companies analysed is expected to have increased by 3%. But their operating margins are likely to have contracted 50-100 bps, pulled down by key sectors such as automobiles, steel, construction and IT.
According to Elizabeth Master, an associate director of the agency, four of the top 10 sectors—automobile, steel, construction, and IT—are likely to post margin declines. The automobile sector may have seen a 50-100 bps on-year slippage, reflecting the lagged impact of higher aluminium prices, which rose 11% on-year in the previous quarter.
For the steel sector, it is seen down 40-60 bps due to higher cost of inputs such as iron ore and coking coal. The construction sector may have logged a 20-40 bps decrease because of lower revenue and higher operational expenses.
The IT sector also likely logged a slightly lower margin because of higher employee cost resulting from changes in labour laws as companies provided for higher statutory employee benefits, mainly gratuity and leave encashment, she said.
The other six sectors likely clocked margin expansion. Aluminium may have seen a significant 130-150 bps improvement due to a substantial decline in alumina costs, which more than halved in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The telecom services segment is expected to have dialled up 100-120 bps gains, driven by growth in home broadband, higher average revenue per user from quality customers, capital expenditure efficiency and ongoing cost discipline. The cement sector likely saw 80-100 bps expansion, supported by stable costs.