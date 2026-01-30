India Inc Q3 revenue growth seen at 6-7%, but operating margin falls 100 bps

MUMBAI: Corporate revenue is expected to have grown 6-7% on-year in the December quarter, same as in the previous quarter, but their operating margins have likely fallen by 50-100 bps, dragged down by IT, steel, power and construction sectors.

According to a Crisil analysis of 600 top companies, four sectors—automobiles, cement, pharmaceuticals and aluminium—which account for more than 20% of the revenue of the companies analysed, are expected to have lifted the overall numbers, while IT, steel, power and construction dragged.

The automobile sector likely saw revenue rise 13%, driven by strong growth in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors. Passenger vehicles revenue likely rose 26%, driven by an expected 22% increase in domestic volume because of price rationalisation brought about by a reduction in GST along with deferred replacement demand from the second quarter, which propped volumes in the third quarter, the report said Friday.

Revenue of the cement sector likely climbed up 9%, riding on an expected increase of 8% in volume driven by post-monsoon recovery and demand pick-up after the festive season.

The pharmaceutical sector likely increased its revenue 9% on healthy exports and stable domestic demand.

For the aluminium sector, revenue is expected to have risen 8%, primarily because of a 12% price hike, even as demand was impacted by lower export volume following the levy of higher tariffs by the US.

On the other hand, four sectors—information technology services, steel, power and construction—which together account for more than a third of the revenue, are expected to have been drags on growth, the report said.

According to Pushan Sharma, a director with Crisil Intelligence, revenue of the IT services sector is expected to have grown just 3%, primarily because of manufacturing-related projects amid an air of caution stemming from lingering global uncertainties.