Ola Electric to lay off 5% of its employees

Ola Electric will reduce its workforce by 5% as part of its ongoing structural transformation. The Bengaluru-based company has faced a series of key developments lately - from the abrupt resignation of CFO Harish Abichandani to founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal selling his stake - even as it battles fierce competition from legacy players in the electric two-wheeler market.

This is not the first time Ola Electric has laid off employees to curb losses. In March 2025, the firm initiated a major restructuring, laying off 1,000 employees and contract workers across departments like sales, service and infrastructure. These layoffs follow a previous round of 500 job cuts in November 2024.

While Ola’s restructuring efforts have reduced losses for the electric vehicle company, revenue, sales volume and market share have taken a sharp hit in the last one year. Ola Electric’s net loss narrowed to Rs 418 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2FY26) from Rs 495 crore a year earlier but operating revenue fell to Rs 690 crore from Rs 1,213 crore.

Ola Electric said that it continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on the early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80% of service requests nationwide.