ONGC’s Puga Valley geothermal project gets boost; first well nears completion

PANAJI: Drilling of the first hot spring well, which will become the fuel for the country’s maiden geothermal energy unit in the Puga Valley of Ladakh being developed by ONGC, will be completed by September, giving a major push to the nation’s effort to move more towards green energy.

The Union renewable energy ministry has identified over 200 locations to set up geothermal energy units, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters here during the four-day-long India Energy Week.

The country has huge potential of around 10,600 mw of geothermal power from the over 350 hot springs across 10 states. Among them the most promising area is the Puga Valley, where ONGC is developing the nation’s first 10-mw geothermal power unit. Geothermal technology taps high-temperature reservoirs for electricity generation and direct heating. Other key regions include the Himalayan Arc, Cambay Graben in Gujarat, Son-Narmada-Tapti lineament, and the West Coast mainly Maharashtra.

The Geological Survey of India has identified major hotspots in the Himalayas (Puga, Manikaran, Chhumathang), Chhattisgarh (Tattapani), Gujarat (Cambay), and Maharashtra (Ganeshpuri).

Geothermal energy taps into natural geysers for power, aiming to serve remote areas and beyond electricity generation, geothermal energy is used for direct applications, including greenhouses, space heating in cold regions and aquaculture.

The national policy on geothermal energy, 2025 aims to accelerate exploration, enhance commercial use, and integrate this renewable source into the nation’s net-zero goal by 2070.

While other green energy sources like wind and solar has limited generational time, geothermal power unit can provide consistent, 24/7 baseload power. This also has low land usage, and helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels. But the biggest challenge is the high initial exploration costs, technical expertise requirements for deep drilling, and location-specific constraints.