Sebi finally green-lights National Stock Exchange IPO

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Sebi has finally given its no-objection to the National Stock Exchange's mega initial public offering after a decade of waiting during which the exchange got into regulatory crosshairs many a time.

Regulatory clearance follows in-principle settlement of the long-pending colocation and dark fibre cases, paving the way for the exchange to file draft IPO papers.

The nation’s biggest exchange is currently valued at Rs 5 trillion in the unlisted market with one of the largest institutional and retail shareholding.

“We are delighted to receive Sebi approval for our IPO — a significant milestone in our growth journey. With the Sebi nod, we embark on a new chapter of value creation for all our stakeholders. This approval also reinforces confidence in NSE being an integral part of the Indian economy and beacon of Indian capital markets,” said Srinivas Injeti, the chairperson of the NSE.

The regulatory nod follows the resolution of several legal overhangs, including matters related to colocation and dark fibre, that have weighed on the exchange for over a decade. Sebi has agreed to the settlement in principle, with final terms expected after approval from its high-powered advisory committee, sources said.

According to sources, the exchange may file its draft papers by April-May this year, and the proposed issue is expected to be entirely an offer for sale.

The exchange recognised a provision of Rs 1,297 crore, including interest, towards the settlement of matters linked to colocation and dark fibre cases. The NSE had said this was over and above the Rs 100 crore penalty imposed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the colocation case, which had already been adjusted against amounts deposited with Sebi in FY23.

The NSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,098 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, sharply lower than Rs 3,137 crore a year earlier, primarily due to one-time provisioning related to settlement applications filed with Sebi.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined nearly 18 percent on-year to ₹3,676.8 crore. Revenue from transaction charges fell 22 percent to Rs 2,785 crore, reflecting lower volumes across both cash and derivatives segments.