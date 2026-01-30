SUV maker Jeep plans to expand exports from India to new markets

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) maker Jeep plans to expand its export footprint from India to markets across Africa and North America, making its Maharashtra facility a key contributor to the brand’s global distribution strategy. At present, Jeep exports vehicles such as Compass, Meridian and Commander from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune to markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

To increase presence in the Indian market, Jeep said that product introductions are planned with the first model of the future lineup expected from 2027 onwards. In the meantime, Jeep will continue to refresh its lineup with special editions.

Despite being known for making SUVs all over the globe, Jeep is yet to make a mark in the fast-growing Indian SUV market. SUV body type now accounts for more than 50% of India’s 4.5 million domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market but Jeep sales remain stagnant at about 300 units per month.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said that the Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how they would sharpen their product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localization, global product alignment, expanding vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value.