SUV maker Jeep plans to expand exports from India to new markets

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) maker Jeep plans to expand its export footprint from India to markets across Africa and North America, making its Maharashtra facility a key contributor to the brand’s global distribution strategy. At present, Jeep exports vehicles such as Compass, Meridian and Commander from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune to markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
To increase presence in the Indian market, Jeep said that product introductions are planned with the first model of the future lineup expected from 2027 onwards. In the meantime, Jeep will continue to refresh its lineup with special editions.
Despite being known for making SUVs all over the globe, Jeep is yet to make a mark in the fast-growing Indian SUV market. SUV body type now accounts for more than 50% of India’s 4.5 million domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market but Jeep sales remain stagnant at about 300 units per month.
Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said that the Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how they would sharpen their product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localization, global product alignment, expanding vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value.
“Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity to ensure Jeep remains a brand of pride and desirability,” added Hazela. Stellantis is the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Jeep and many other automotive brands.
The Jeep manufacturing facility at the Ranjangaon plant is one of Stellantis’ most advanced sites in India, with an installed capacity of 160,000 vehicles annually. Jeep is targeting localization levels of 90% (up from the current 65–70%). According to the company, this will enhance cost competitiveness, supply-chain resilience, and manufacturing depth, reinforcing India’s role as a strategic hub for Jeep’s global operations.
Jeep India, which is currently present in 70 cities with 85 sales and service touchpoints, said that it continues to evaluate network expansion opportunities to strengthen accessibility and service readiness across key markets.