Weekly rest for pilots non-negotiable, DGCA tells Delhi HC, denies any airline relaxation

In early December, the country's largest airline IndiGo was hit by severe operational turmoil as it struggled to transition to the newly enforced pilot duty and rest norms, triggering widespread cancellations and delays across its network. Over several days, the airline was forced to scrap hundreds of flights daily, stranding large numbers of passengers at major airports and prompting emergency schedule reductions as it worked to stabilise operations.

The backdrop to Friday’s court proceedings lies in a broader dispute over the implementation of the updated Flight Duty Time Limitation framework introduced in 2025 to reduce pilot fatigue. These norms, developed to align India’s aviation safety regime more closely with international standards, included tighter limits on duty hours, greater rest periods and restrictions on back-to-back night duties. When they came into effect, at least one major Indian carrier struggled to adapt its scheduling practices quickly, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and delays in December.

In light of those disruptions, the regulator issued communications easing certain requirements to allow carriers more flexibility while they adjusted rosters and hired additional crew. Petitioners challenged this approach, arguing that temporarily suspending or relaxing safety-related norms — especially without statutory authority or clear time frames — undermines regulatory mandate and passenger safety. They also contended that the aviation watchdog did not have the power to sideline formally notified regulations, and that such steps could set a dangerous precedent for future safety enforcement.

Before the High Court, the DGCA maintained that its limited adjustments were aimed solely at smoothing operational transition and did not affect the core requirement that pilots must receive their weekly rest. The regulator reiterated that it had not exempted any airline from this fundamental duty and that the rest mandate, which is intended to guard against fatigue and maintain safety margins, remained fully operative.

Legal counsel for the DGCA noted that the temporary reprieve extended for night operations was time-bound and designed to give airlines additional runway to comply with the rest of the revised framework. By contrast, the core weekly rest rule itself was left untouched and continues to be enforced under existing civil aviation requirements.