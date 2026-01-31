Budget 2026: What India Inc looks to power next phase of high growth

India Inc is approaching Budget 2026 with a strong focus on sustaining high economic growth while preserving macroeconomic stability. Corporate leaders broadly expect the government to use the Budget as a platform to reinforce India’s medium-term growth trajectory by combining continued public investment with reforms that crowd in private capital and lift productivity across sectors.
Here’s a brief summary of what Indian industry and corporate sector expect from tomorrow’s Union Budget.
A central expectation is that the government will maintain its emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure such as transport, logistics, urban development, power and digital networks. Industry views this as critical not only for near-term demand support but also for improving efficiency, lowering costs and strengthening India’s long-term growth potential. Companies also want faster execution of large projects and greater coordination between the Centre and states to maximise the impact of spending.
From a growth perspective, India Inc sees manufacturing, exports and MSMEs as key engines that need further policy backing. Businesses are seeking measures that deepen domestic value chains, improve access to credit, simplify compliance and strengthen production-linked incentive schemes to make Indian industry more globally competitive. Exporters, in particular, want supportive trade and logistics policies to help India gain a larger share of global markets.
Innovation and technology are viewed as increasingly central to India’s growth story. Corporate leaders expect Budget 2026 to signal stronger support for research and development, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, deep tech and digital infrastructure, along with investments in skilling and talent development. The goal is to move India up the value chain and ensure that growth is driven not only by scale but also by sophistication.
On taxation, India Inc is looking for stability, predictability and further simplification rather than major structural changes. Many also hope for modest personal income tax relief to support consumption, which in turn could strengthen domestic demand and reinforce the growth cycle.
Overall, the corporate sector expects Budget 2026 to project confidence in India’s growth outlook, reaffirm a medium-term path toward becoming a $5-trillion-plus economy, and balance growth-oriented spending with fiscal prudence. The emphasis, in industry’s view, should be on creating the conditions for durable, investment-led and employment-generating growth rather than short-term stimulus.