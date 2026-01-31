India-EU FTA spurs KICL to explore manufacturing Kickers shoes locally

CHENNAI: In a first major boost for India’s manufacturing sector after the signing of India-European Union (EU) FTA on Tuesday, the country’s leading manufacturer Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) said that it is in talks with French footwear brand Kickers to set up plants and make footwear.

The recent reduction of tariff in the proposed FTA from 17% to 0% on footwear export from India to China has initiated the discussion from the iconic brand.

Kickers is a brand of Kickers BBV which is owned by another French group named Groupe Royer.

The KICL received licence to make Kickers footwear in 2024. The KICL has opened four shops across India, including in Delhi and Chennai. The fifth shop will be opened in Moti Bagh area of New Delhi.

Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, Executive Chairman of KICL, said, “After FTA was signed, the Royer Group owner called me to hold a strategic equity stake in the Kickers BBV. We are yet to decide on having a stake in Kickers BBV as it is a lengthy process.”

He further added that during the call, the Royer Group also discussed the options of moving out footwear plant in China to India. “As the footwear export tariff has been dropped from 17% to 0% under the proposed FTA, the company is exploring options to move out manufacturing plant in China to India. The exporting of Kickers footwear will be cheaper for them because of the reduced tariffs.”

The current tariff from China to Europe is 8% for leather shoes and 17% for non-leather to Europe.