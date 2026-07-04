Anand Mahindra bets on 'attack mode' strategy, AI to drive next phase of growth amid global uncertainty  

For Mahindra, the chairman said the company is moving from navigation to acceleration through what he described as an attack mode strategy, inspired by Formula E racing, where companies accelerate decisively even under uncertain conditions rather than waiting for clarity.

"As the mist of uncertainty billows around us, we will look for enduring advantage by going into Attack Mode," he said, stressing that this would be backed by preparation, strategic conviction and disciplined execution.

The chairman also highlighted the group's planned ₹15,000-crore investment in a new manufacturing complex in Nagpur over the next decade, describing it as one of the largest prospective investments in the company's history and a reflection of its confidence in navigating future opportunities.

Echoing the chairman's outlook, Anish Shah said uncertainty has become structural rather than cyclical due to geopolitical shifts, rapid technological changes, climate challenges and changing consumer preferences. However, he said Mahindra's response would be to continue investing and expanding rather than becoming defensive.

"Uncertainty will remain a constant. But we have never waited for certainty to act," Shah said.

He said the group has set its sights on achieving global leadership across businesses, marking a shift from delivering strong financial performance to pursuing more ambitious long-term growth.

A key pillar of Mahindra's future strategy will be the large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence across the organisation. Shah said AI is redefining industries and the nature of work, and Mahindra intends to integrate the technology across business operations instead of limiting it to experimental initiatives.

"Our approach is clear -- we must act with courage and intent. This is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale. Across the Group, we are embedding AI into how we think, operate, and serve our customers," he said.

Shah also said Mahindra aims to build a global talent powerhouse by attracting, developing and retaining high-quality talent while fostering a culture that rewards merit, encourages innovation and remains anchored in the group's core values.

He acknowledged that businesses globally continue to face challenges from supply chain disruptions, commodity price volatility, logistics costs, foreign exchange movements and infrastructure constraints. Nevertheless, he said Mahindra would respond with greater clarity, discipline and operational agility while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders.