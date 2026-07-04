EV industry meets Heavy Industries minister Kumaraswamy, seeks inclusion in PLI scheme

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy met the founders of electric vehicle (EV) companies in Bengaluru, amidst a call to include new-age EV companies in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Under this government's scheme to promote EV adoption and manufacturing, automakers must have a minimum global group automotive revenue of Rs 10,000 crore and fixed assets of at least Rs 3,000 crore to qualify for the main incentive.

Owing to this threshold, many smaller and electric-first startups are unable to qualify for the incentives. The representatives who met Kumaraswamy included Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta, River co-founder Aravind Mani, Euler Motors founder and CEO Saurav Kumar, Matter founder Mohal Lalbhai and Raptee founder Dinesh Arjun.