Electric vehicles on the fast track, registrations surpass diesel category for first time in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: On Tiruchy's streets, change is no longer subtle - it is electric. In a significant shift, electric vehicle registrations in the city surpassed that of diesel vehicles for the first time in 2025. At 29,298, petrol vehicle registrations almost stagnated, indicating that the category’s growth has plateaued while still dominating the market. Data from Tiruchy's three Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) show that overall vehicle registrations - both in the domestic and commercial segments - increased to 37,545 in calendar year 2025 from 33,648 in 2023, reflecting steady growth in personal mobility.

The composition of the growth, however, has a pronounced change. Electric vehicle registrations more than doubled - from 1,711 in 2023 to nearly 4,000 in 2025 - while hybrid vehicles also recorded consistent gains, rising to 772 units from 607 in 2023. Diesel, once a preferred choice for cars and commercial users, appears to be steadily losing ground.

Automobile dealers attribute the transition to rising fuel costs, tightening emission norms and growing regulatory uncertainty around diesel vehicles, particularly after restrictions imposed in cities like New Delhi. "Customers are increasingly wary of diesel," said T Suresh Vadivelan, sales manager at a leading automobile showroom in Karumandapam.

"Petrol still dominates overall car sales and diesel continues to be ahead of electric vehicles within the car segment, but the diesel demand has dropped sharply. Even taxi operators are shifting to petrol and hybrid models, as diesel resale values are falling and the cost advantage has narrowed," he said, adding that the emergence of hybrid and CNG options also dented diesel vehicle sales.