India notifies origin rules for UK FTA; No tariff benefits for repackaged goods

With an aim to prevent misuse of tariff concessions under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Centre has notified detailed Rules of Origin, wherein it has said that minor processing activities such as packaging, washing, labelling, polishing or simple assembly will not qualify as originating in either country for claiming preferential customs duty benefits.

The government has also made it clear that the goods imported from the UK will qualify for preferential tariff treatment under CETA only if they are wholly obtained or produced in either country, made entirely from originating materials, or manufactured using non-originating inputs that satisfy prescribed product-specific rules of origin, according to rules notified by the government ahead of the trade pact's entry into force on July 15.

Rules of origin criteria are used to determine to national origin of an internationally traded product. These rules are important for levying duties, and enforcing FTA benefits and restrictions. The notification, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday, will be effective from July 15, 2026.

“Affixing or printing marks, labels, logos and other like distinguishing signs on products or their packaging,” and simple assembly of parts of articles to constitute a complete article or disassembly of products into parts,” will not be considered to be originating as per CBIC.

