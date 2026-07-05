‘Women tend to make investment for longer horizons than men’

Many Indians enter retirement with limited cash flow, as they fail to strike a balance between healthy and unhealthy debts. In an exclusive interview with Pushpita Dey, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta explains why disciplined saving, avoiding unhealthy debt, and building liquid investments matter more than simply accumulating assets.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 62,800 crore from Indian equities in just the first fortnight of June. Is this a cyclical risk-off phase or a structural reassessment of India?

I think we get very emotional about foreign capital.

Foreign investors make global asset allocation decisions. They have 20, 30 or even 40 markets to choose from. Their decisions depend on valuations, AI opportunities, taxation, and what's happening in their home markets.

India has been temporarily out of favour for a combination of reasons, but I don't believe this reflects any structural concern about India's long-term growth story.

What do you see as the main reasons behind foreign investors pulling out? Is taxation the key concern?

India doesn't fit neatly into any single investment category. We're not the cheapest market, nor are we the fastest-growing one, and we don't yet fit into the AI investment theme.

Yes, taxation could certainly improve. We've already seen changes on the fixed-income side, and I'm sure policymakers remain open to evaluating other areas as well. More broadly, we should continue improving the ease of investing and the tax framework for foreign investors.