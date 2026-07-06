Vikram Solar rolls out first module from its new facility in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: India’s leading solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar said on Monday that it is formally commissioning its first photovoltaic (PV) solar module plant at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, rolling out the first module from the plant.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said on Monday that the rollout of the first module from our Gangaikondan plant marks an important milestone in Vikram Solar’s growth journey.

"Having crossed 10 GW in cumulative global module deployments earlier this year, we are building capacity against demonstrated demand. As we progressively add cell, wafer, and ingot production at this site, we are building an integrated manufacturing platform aligned with India’s domestic content framework strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing domestic value creation, and supporting India’s clean energy ambitions. This is more than a new plant. It is an investment in the future of Indian solar manufacturing,” he said.

The Kolkata-based company currently has four manufacturing plants – three in Tamil Nadu and one in Falta (West Bengal). The greenfield Gangaikondan plant, which is spread across 6 lakh sq ft, is expected to generate employment for over 1,500 skilled professionals.