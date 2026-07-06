Vikram Solar rolls out first module from its new facility in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: India’s leading solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar said on Monday that it is formally commissioning its first photovoltaic (PV) solar module plant at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, rolling out the first module from the plant.
Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said on Monday that the rollout of the first module from our Gangaikondan plant marks an important milestone in Vikram Solar’s growth journey.
"Having crossed 10 GW in cumulative global module deployments earlier this year, we are building capacity against demonstrated demand. As we progressively add cell, wafer, and ingot production at this site, we are building an integrated manufacturing platform aligned with India’s domestic content framework strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing domestic value creation, and supporting India’s clean energy ambitions. This is more than a new plant. It is an investment in the future of Indian solar manufacturing,” he said.
The Kolkata-based company currently has four manufacturing plants – three in Tamil Nadu and one in Falta (West Bengal). The greenfield Gangaikondan plant, which is spread across 6 lakh sq ft, is expected to generate employment for over 1,500 skilled professionals.
This facility will manufacture Vikram Solar’s Hypersol N-Type TOPCon G12R modules. They deliver 615-640 Wp of rated power with module efficiencies of up to 23.69%. It is a highly automated plant built to the latest standards in module manufacturing.
“As a next-generation smart factory, the Gangaikondan plant combines advanced automation with digital manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency, quality, and reliability,” the company said in a press release.
"From real-time production tracking to automated quality checks at every stage, the facility is built to minimise manual intervention and maximise precision, helping ensure that each module performs reliably for decades, the company added.
According to the company, it plans to establish 9 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity by FY27, expand it by another 3 GW by FY28, and add 12 GW of wafer and ingot manufacturing capacity by FY29-30, reinforcing its commitment to building a globally competitive, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem.