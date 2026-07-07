Explained: What triggered the global stock market sell-off on Tuesday

"Indian equities ended marginally lower, snapping a four-session winning streak, as weak cues from Asian markets and a renewed attack on an oil vessel in the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment," said R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading wealth tech firm.

"Sectoral performance remained mixed, with IT emerging as the top performer, gaining more than 2.3%, while real estate, metals, and defence stocks witnessed broad-based selling pressure," he added describing the decline in the Indian markets.

Market sentiment was further dented by fresh geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Reports of an attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas vessel in the Strait of Hormuz reignited concerns over the security of one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes. The incident raised fresh doubts over the durability of the recently announced ceasefire in the region and heightened fears of potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

US Stocks

Associated Press reported on Tuesday that AI stocks on Wall Street have been under similar pressure in recent weeks on worries that their prices shot too high and that AI may not produce enough productivity and profits to make all the investments in chips and data centers worth it.

"Micron Technology fell 7% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. Nvidia sank 1.4% and was just behind Micron in influence. Because the AI boom has made it the largest stock on Wall Street by value, a 1.4% move for Nvidia has more effect on the S&P 500 than a similar move by any other company," AP reported.

The renewed geopolitical tensions pushed international crude oil prices higher, reviving concerns about inflation and the potential impact of elevated energy costs on global economic growth. Higher oil prices also raised fears that major central banks could remain cautious on interest-rate cuts, adding another layer of uncertainty for equity markets.

Investors also remained focused on the outlook for global monetary policy. With expectations for interest-rate easing becoming increasingly data-dependent, market participants preferred to reduce exposure to high-growth sectors that are particularly sensitive to changes in borrowing costs. The resulting profit-taking was most evident in technology and semiconductor stocks, which have been among the strongest performers over the past year.