Luxury car demand remains firm as BMW and Mercedes report highest ever H1 sales

NEW DELHI: Demand for luxury cars remained steady in India during the first half (H1) of calendar year 2026, despite geopolitical headwinds and multiple price hikes due to the weakening of the rupee against the Euro. Two leading players - Mercedes-Benz and BMW – reported their best-ever H1 and Q2 sales this year and expect the momentum to continue on the back of new launches, aggressive expansion plan and growing preference for electric vehicles.

BMW Group India on Wednesday reported that it sold 9,075 cars between January and June 2026 (H1), up 17% year-on-year (y-o-y). In the second quarter (Q2) of the calendar year (April – June), the company delivered 4,507 cars with 17% growth y-o-y.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said that their decisive hold on electric mobility has solidified BMW Group India as the number one choice in the luxury EV segment. “With a phenomenal +78% growth, every fourth car we sell today is an EV. Furthermore, our customer-centric product strategy continues to pay off, driven by a substantial surge in demand for our executive long wheelbase models and dynamic sports activity vehicles,” stated Brar.