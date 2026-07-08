Markets in meltdown: Sensex posts biggest fall in over two months

Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday, July 8, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a surge in crude oil prices triggered widespread risk aversion among investors. The sell-off mirrored weakness across global markets, with concerns over the potential economic fallout from the conflict prompting investors to shift away from riskier assets.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,677 points, or around 2.1 per cent, to close at 76,570.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 497 points, or 2.04 per cent, to settle at 23,902.64. The sharp decline erased the gains made during the recent recovery and marked the benchmarks' steepest single-day fall in more than two months.

Analysts attribute the sharp sell-off on Wednesday to President Trump's declaration of the interim peace deal with Iran "over" following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

"... this reignited geopolitical tensions and raising fresh concerns over global energy supplies. The renewed escalation triggered a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, which surged nearly 7%, sending shockwaves across global financial markets," said R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

Ponmudi added that the heightened uncertainty was reflected in the Indian Volatility Index, which surged more than 28%, signalling a sharp increase in market volatility and investor risk aversion.

"The Nifty opened on a weak note and attempted a recovery in early trade, but the rebound quickly lost momentum as fresh developments from the Middle East emerged during the session. Selling pressure intensified through the day, with the benchmark index ending more than 2% lower. The sell-off was broad-based, with all major sectoral indices closing in negative territory," he said.