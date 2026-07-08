Trump says 'ceasefire is over' but talks can continue amid renewed US-Iran fighting

TEHRAN: US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was "over" on Wednesday and added that he would allow talks to continue after fighting flared between the countries sparked by Iranian attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic shipping route remains a flashpoint in the conflict, which began in late February with massive US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Tehran insists on controlling the waterway, saying it will charge fees for passage and threatening to hit vessels that deviate from its authorised route. Its military has struck at least three ships in recent days, which prompted extensive US strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday followed by retaliatory attacks from Iran on Gulf countries.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump said at a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday when asked if the truce was intact, saying "It's just a waste of time dealing with them".

"I'll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don't see it. I don't like these people."

Oil prices jumped five percent after Trump's remarks.

Both sides reported hitting dozens of targets, placing fresh strain on an interim deal to end their war and pushing oil prices to their highest level in two weeks.

Iranian state media on Wednesday reported a wave of explosions around the strait, including six on the island of Qeshm, seven in the city of Sirik and more in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

It later also reported a series of blasts in the port city of Bushehr, which hosts the country's only civilian nuclear power plant and lies near Kharg island, the main oil terminal through which 90 percent of the nation's crude exports transit.

State media said a member of the military's Revolutionary Guards was killed in Iran's southwest.

US CENTCOM said its forces had struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defence systems, coastal radar sites and 60 IRGC small boats. The strikes aimed "to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor", it said.

Tehran's reply came quickly, with the IRGC striking dozens of US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, where an AFP journalist heard blasts.