Nilekani-promoted Fundamentum launches Rs 2,200-crore third fund

The Fundamentum Partnership, founded by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal in 2017, which claims to the only pure-play series B investment platform in the country, has announced the launch of its third fund following the first fund in 2017 and the second in 2022.

With this, Nilekani also makes his largest bet in a VC firm by being the anchor investor. The third fund has a target corpus of Rs 2,200 crore, including a Rs 400-crore greenshoe option. As anchor, Nilekani has made his largest investment in any VC firm, a statement from the company said without disclosing how much the IT tsar has agreed to pump in.

The third fund marks the continuation of Fundamentum’s thesis-led series B investment strategy, doubling-down on its focus on early-growth stage investment in tech-led companies, addressing a critical funding gap in India's scale-up ecosystem.