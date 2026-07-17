Buying across heavyweights lifts market as Sensex and Nifty gain over 1% each

India’s equity market advanced sharply on Friday on the back of heavy buying across large-cap companies, especially IT and financials, as investors turn optimists of a strong June quarter (Q1FY27) show. The benchmark index- NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.09% to settle at 24,334, while the BSE Sensex advanced 1.25% to close at 78,151.

Global cues, however, remain a concern as Brent crude prices continue to trade above elevated (US$85.5/bbl) levels amid rising geopolitical tension in West Asia. The rupee also remains near a one-month low of Rs 96.3/US$.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and Private Banks emerged as the top-performing sectors on Friday. The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 0.41%, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 index fell 0.21%, reflecting selective profit booking in the broader market.

"There is a shift in market momentum, with strong traction moving toward large-cap stocks, led by the IT and banking sectors. This is supported by optimism around business updates and Q1 earnings expectations. The trend appears to be driven largely by domestic institutional investors rotating out of expensive mid- and small-cap stocks and into more attractively valued large caps that offer a better risk-reward profile,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

He added that the broader market remains constructive, with a combination of selective profit booking and buying, as the overall outlook for India continues to improve."

Among the large-cap stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd’s shares gained nearly 3% ahead of the Q1FY27 results. The surge is also attributed to promoters increasing their equity stake in the company during the April-June quarter. The promoter group holding rose by 48 basis points during the quarter to 50.48%.