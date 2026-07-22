Markets tumble as crude spike, geopolitical risks hit sentiment

Indian equity markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as investors turned cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a fresh surge in global crude oil prices. The sharp rise in oil prices rekindled concerns over inflation, India's import bill and the potential impact on corporate earnings, prompting broad-based selling across sectors despite relatively stable global market cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 715.06 points, or 0.92%, lower at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23996.25. Selling pressure intensified during the second half of the trading session as investors trimmed exposure to riskier assets amid uncertainty over the geopolitical situation.

The rally in Brent crude above the $90-a-barrel mark remained the biggest concern for domestic investors. Higher oil prices are expected to increase India's import costs, widen the current account deficit and keep inflationary pressures elevated, potentially limiting the Reserve Bank of India's room for further monetary easing. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East, coupled with concerns over disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, added to market nervousness.

Highlighting key trends observed at the closing bell, stock analyst and trader Ponmudi R, said; "The benchmark indices faced sustained selling pressure throughout the session, with broad-based declines across most sectors overshadowing an otherwise encouraging start to the first-quarter earnings season. While several companies reported stronger-than-expected results, including robust earnings from leading automakers, investor attention remained firmly on the macro backdrop as higher crude oil prices and renewed concerns over potential US tariffs on pharmaceutical imports weighed on sentiment."

Other analysts agree that the decline was broad-based, with most sectoral indices ending in negative territory.