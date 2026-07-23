ITC aspires to be the top FMCG player, expects the market to be worth Rs 8 lakh crore by 2035 

He added, “The Indian FMCG market is poised for significant expansion, with your company’s addressable market estimated at around ₹8 trillion by 2035, pointing to the immense headroom to grow…The rise of Aspirational Bharat, premiumisation, Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, expanding digital access, and the growth of quick commerce are reshaping categories, channels and expectations.”

Puri told shareholders that ITC’s FMCG businesses' revenue grew from around Rs 14,720 crore in FY21 to cross Rs 24,200 crore in FY26 with sustained improvement in profitability. He said that the company’s cigarettes business continued to deliver a resilient performance.

However, he warned that the unprecedented increase in the incidence of taxes post 1st February 2026 will have the unfortunate consequence of fuelling the growth of smuggled and domestically manufactured tax-evaded cigarettes, impacting the legal industry.

Puri also proposed medium-term capex of Rs 20,000 crore for the Group in areas that have a multiplier impact. He said that, close on the heels of 8 recently commissioned facilities, 6 new projects are in the pipeline. Further, he said that foreign exchange earnings of the ITC Group over the last 5 years aggregated nearly $6.5 billion, of which agri exports constitute over 60%.