Oil prices sink 4% while Asian shares gain as Chinese chipmaker CXMT soars in Shanghai trading debut

BANGKOK: Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia as oil prices slipped more than 4% after the U.S. and Iran refrained from fighting while discussing a possible resumption of negotiations on an interim ceasefire deal.

Shares in Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT soared about 470% as they began trading on Shanghai's technology board. The company jumped to become China's most valuable listed company with an estimated market capitalization of 3.3 trillion yuan (nearly $490 billion).

The Pentagon did not respond to questions about the pause in attacks on Iranian coastal areas and infrastructure after nearly two weeks of escalating fighting sparked by Iran's firing at ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

But markets reacted with relief. U.S. futures surged early Monday and the price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 4.6% to $87.46.

U.S. benchmark crude dropped 5.1% to $84.79 per barrel.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 64,771.02, while the Kospi in South Korea was up 0.3% to 6,708.87.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8% to 25,164.81, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4% to 3,827,96.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.3% to 8,883.00.

Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.3% and the Sensex in India added 0.7%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 barely budged, picking up less than 0.1% to 7,411.98. The index notched its second consecutive losing week, which hadn't happened since March.