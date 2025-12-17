MetaX soars 755% on debut on fuelling hopes for Chinese AI chipmakers

Shanghai: Shares in China's MetaX, which makes high-end chips used to power AI systems, rocketed more than 750 percent on its debut in Shanghai on Wednesday, fuelled by hopes of the country's potential to challenge US powerhouse Nvidia.

The rally in MetaX Integrated Circuits Shanghai came less than two weeks after another Chinese chipmaker, Moore Threads, surged 425 percent following a blockbuster US$1.1 billion initial public offering.

Both firms make the advanced chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs) which run and train artificial intelligence tools.

The GPU sector is dominated by Nvidia, now the world's most valuable company thanks to frenzied global demand and optimism for AI.

MetaX and Moore Threads are much smaller firms but analysts say investors are buying into the prospect of China ramping up its chip industry to eventually rival the US giant.