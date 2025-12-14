AI lab in Telangana's Adilabad to help disabled kids learn better

ADILABAD: An AI-based teaching lab has been inaugurated in the district to enhance skill development among children with mental disabilities. Set up at the Bhavitha Centre at the district headquarters, the facility uses advanced technology to move beyond conventional teaching methods and improve learning outcomes for children with special needs.

This is the first AI-based teaching lab of its kind in the state dedicated to the skill development of children with mental disabilities. The lab is equipped with modern infrastructure, including Trestle systems, Kobo tablets, RBD 2.0 cells, digital speech trainers, group hearing kits, AAC kits and assistive software to help aid learning and communication abilities.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah said the AI-based system focuses on interactive and sensory learning rather than traditional lip and finger movement methods. He said tutors now use earbuds and digital tools, helping children learn with greater interest and engagement.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, the collector said the AI lab would significantly improve the children’s communication and cognitive skills. He said providing modern technological facilities to help children with special needs excel in all fields is a key objective of the government.

He added that steps would be taken to enrol eligible students at Vikasam School in Utnoor for higher education. A report would also be submitted to the government seeking approval for a residential school and the recruitment of dedicated teaching staff.