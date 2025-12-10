Youth believe AI knows all, can be trusted: Study

These findings set the tone for the opening day of the Quest 2 Learn (Q2L) Summit 2025, organised by Quest Alliance and held on Tuesday at the Quest Learning Observatory in Bengaluru. Under the theme ‘Beyond the AI Hype: Building Radical Futures of Hope with Young People’, participants raised concerns about unequal access to AI.

A key highlight of the day was the launch of India’s first Youth AI Charter, authored by young people to demand stronger data rights, greater agency and a direct role in shaping AI ecosystems.

Speakers repeatedly stressed that AI is not neutral. Panelists noted that large AI models are largely trained on Western data and value systems.

“If training data ignores communities like ours, the intelligence built on it will ignore us too,” one speaker said.