Youth believe AI knows all, can be trusted: Study

BENGALURU: More than half of young Indians surveyed believe that Artificial Intelligence “knows everything” and can be trusted like a parent or teacher, highlighting the growing risks of misinformation and hidden bias in AI systems.
A survey of 2,500 ITI and secondary school students revealed that 52.24 per cent of girls and 53.37 per cent of boys viewed generative AI chatbots as all-knowing entities, while 55.6 per cent of girls and 47.5 per cent of boys believed chatbots always give correct answers. Experts warned such high levels of trust make young people vulnerable to manipulation and algorithmic bias.
These findings set the tone for the opening day of the Quest 2 Learn (Q2L) Summit 2025, organised by Quest Alliance and held on Tuesday at the Quest Learning Observatory in Bengaluru. Under the theme ‘Beyond the AI Hype: Building Radical Futures of Hope with Young People’, participants raised concerns about unequal access to AI.
A key highlight of the day was the launch of India’s first Youth AI Charter, authored by young people to demand stronger data rights, greater agency and a direct role in shaping AI ecosystems.
Speakers repeatedly stressed that AI is not neutral. Panelists noted that large AI models are largely trained on Western data and value systems.
“If training data ignores communities like ours, the intelligence built on it will ignore us too,” one speaker said.