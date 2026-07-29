Vietnam’s Vingroup expands in India, Africa and beyond as home market slows

Beyond Central Asia, bilateral trade between India and Vietnam tripled to a record $16.4 billion in 2025 from $5.4 billion in 2016. Investment has also increased, with India investing in Vietnam’s energy, technology, and farm industries such as sugar and coffee.

Vingroup’s electric vehicle factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu leads its investments in India. The company launched an electric taxi service in New Delhi in June and has signed agreements with state governments to develop smart cities, hospitals, schools, theme parks and zoos.

It is also building an EV factory in Indonesia and is operating an EV taxi service in the Philippines.

In Africa, Vingroup has signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo to build a 6,300-hectare (15,567-acre) riverfront city between the Congo River and Kinshasa’s international airport. Vinfast also plans to supply the DRC with electric vehicles and possibly electric buses, as the country plans to replace over 300,000 fossil-fueled vehicles with EVs.

Vingroup and Ghana's Jospong Group are distributing cars, scooters, bikes and buses made by its electric vehicle arm Vinfast across West Africa.

“Ghana is actually a smart play for Vinfast,” said Tom Courtright of the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, citing the country’s eight-year guarantee of EV tax incentives, population of more than 35 million and relatively large car market. In Ghana, he noted, there is limited competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers.

Growth is slowing at home for Vingroup

Pressure on Vingroup has mounted as profit from Vinhomes, its property development arm, has slowed.

Home prices in Vietnam's biggest cities have surged and there aren't enough affordable homes since most new developments cater to wealthy buyers. Construction has boomed outside major cities, but demand has failed to keep pace, leaving many apartments empty, said Le Hong Hiep, of the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

“They used to do very well. But it will not last forever,” he said.

In June, Vinhomes said it would stop expanding its domestic land bank and instead focus on developing existing projects in Vietnam.

Vingroup did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.