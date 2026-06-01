Court allows CBI to arrest ex-RCom chief Jhunjhunwala in multi-crore loan diversion case

A special court in Mumbai on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Jhunjhunwala was produced before Special CBI Judge J.P. Darekar on a production warrant from New Delhi's Tihar Central Jail, where he is currently under judicial custody in a related money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Following his production, the CBI, represented by Special Public Prosecutor A. Limosin, moved an application seeking permission to formally arrest him and remand him to custody.

Counsel for Jhunjhunwala, advocates Reeti Upadhyay and Mudit Jain, argued that under the production warrant issued by a Delhi court, he was required to be produced before the Mumbai court only on June 5. They contended that his appearance before the court prior to that date was unlawful.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court allowed the CBI's request to formally arrest the accused in accordance with the law.