India, US begin three-day talks to finalise details over trade pact

Aimed at finalising the details of the proposed interim trade agreement, the chief negotiators of India and the US began a three-day round of talks in New Delhi on Tuesday. The framework for the pact was finalised in February.

While the US team is led by its chief negotiator, Brendan Lynch, Darpan Jain, an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, serves as chief negotiator for India.

The talks are ongoing at Vanijya Bhavan, the headquarters of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The two sides are looking to finalise the details of the interim trade agreement and take forward the negotiations for the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

On February 7, India and the US issued a joint statement finalising the contours or framework of the first phase of the BTA or an interim trade deal.

According to the framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

It had removed the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to cut the remaining 25 per cent to 18 per cent under the pact.

But, on February 20 this year, the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

After that, the US President announced the imposition of 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days, starting February 24.

In light of these changes, the two sides met in Washington in April, when the Indian team, headed by Jain, visited America from April 20-23, 2026.

"To carry forward those discussions, the US team is here for the talks," the official said.

As the tariff landscape has changed in the US, both sides may wish to revisit the agreement's framework.

With inputs from PTI